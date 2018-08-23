Alps Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 69.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 218,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 4.23. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

