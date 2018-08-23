Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,885,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 652,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SNA opened at $177.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.83 and a 1-year high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,905 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

