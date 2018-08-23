Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Motco purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of MLM opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.26 and a 52-week high of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $232.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.06 per share, for a total transaction of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

