Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,292,000 after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,312,000 after acquiring an additional 487,099 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “$66.12” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.