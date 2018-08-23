Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) CEO Sells $242,600.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,124. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

