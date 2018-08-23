Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) CEO Sells $242,600.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE ALSN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,124. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
