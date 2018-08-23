Allied Minds (ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.80

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 215640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($1.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on ALM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allied Minds from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

In other Allied Minds news, insider Jill Smith bought 135,000 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £147,150 ($188,099.19). Also, insider Fritz Foley bought 47,011 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £51,712.10 ($66,102.65).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.