Allianz SE (AZSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 117,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,317. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.35 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

