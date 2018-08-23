Allegion (ALLE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

ALLE stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Allegion has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

