ALIS (ALIS) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, ALIS has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. ALIS has a market cap of $2.00 million and $574.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00261958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00147309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032070 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,805,316 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

