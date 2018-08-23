Alice L. Walton Sells 594,396 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE WMT opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
