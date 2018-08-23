Alice L. Walton Sells 594,396 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

