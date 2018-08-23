Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.94.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,859,828. The firm has a market cap of $451.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after buying an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after buying an additional 615,024 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

