Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

