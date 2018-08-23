Alaska Air Group (ALK) versus CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY) Head to Head Contrast

Alaska Air Group (OTCMKTS: CPCAY) and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 10.28% 16.99% 5.58% CATHAY Pac AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Air Group and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $7.93 billion 1.01 $1.03 billion $6.64 9.77 CATHAY Pac AIRW/S $12.48 billion 0.50 -$161.52 million ($0.21) -37.95

Alaska Air Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alaska Air Group and CATHAY Pac AIRW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 1 5 6 1 2.54 CATHAY Pac AIRW/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus target price of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alaska Air Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alaska Air Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Alaska Air Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats CATHAY Pac AIRW/S on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About CATHAY Pac AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

