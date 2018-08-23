AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Dowdupont Inc. Purchases 53,865 Shares

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 53,865 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $310,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,730 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $221,535.60.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,106 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $230,160.24.

On Monday, August 13th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,929 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $251,870.63.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 38,377 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $267,871.46.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 3,369 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,549.31.

On Friday, August 3rd, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 19,608 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $137,256.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 21,618 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $151,326.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 18,788 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $131,516.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 1,650 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 9,265 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,855.00.

AGFS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

