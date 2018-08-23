Africa Oil (AOIFF) vs. CGG (CGG) Financial Survey

Africa Oil (NYSE: CGG) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Africa Oil alerts:

1.0% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Africa Oil and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -5.12% -4.94% CGG 38.34% 33.98% 11.77%

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.1%. Africa Oil does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Africa Oil and CGG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Africa Oil and CGG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$4.53 million ($0.01) -89.78 CGG $1.32 billion 0.05 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

Africa Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Volatility & Risk

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGG beats Africa Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CGG

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.