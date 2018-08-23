Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

