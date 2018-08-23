Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 385,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

