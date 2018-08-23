Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “EpiPen as an Exchange NASDAQ Value (M) $65.4 Market Cap (M) $101 Shares Outstanding (M) 45.1 3 Interest (M) 3.55 Cash (M) $37.9 Total Debt (M) $2.3 Cash balances and share count are projected based on 3Q18 capital raise.””

ADMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 240.92%. sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

