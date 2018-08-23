Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

