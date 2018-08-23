ACChain Price Down 41.9% This Week (ACC)

ACChain (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ACChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $128.00 worth of ACChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACChain has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00865230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012340 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012162 BTC.

About ACChain

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. The Reddit community for ACChain is /r/ACCHAIN_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACChain’s official website is www.acchain.org . ACChain’s official Twitter account is @getadcoin

Buying and Selling ACChain

ACChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

