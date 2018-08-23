Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acadia Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5877271977784 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AKR stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $128,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $61,976.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,367.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,404 shares of company stock worth $539,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

