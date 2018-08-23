ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

