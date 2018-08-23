AbbVie’s (ABBV) Sell Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In related news, Director Glenn F. Tilton purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

