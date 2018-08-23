Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,819,000 after buying an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,724,000 after buying an additional 258,561 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Celgene by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,235,000 after buying an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,342,000 after buying an additional 268,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Celgene by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after buying an additional 1,241,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. Standpoint Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

