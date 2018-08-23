Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is Bellevue Group AG’s 6th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $327,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,591.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

