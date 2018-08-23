Aareal Bank (ARL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. equinet set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.31 ($44.67).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €35.64 ($40.50) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a 52 week high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

