AAON (AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.30

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 2644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AAON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $129,604.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $236,203.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $664,401 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,757,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 375,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AAON by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

