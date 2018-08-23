A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 412.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $1,643,690. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,560. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

