$8.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 billion and the highest is $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $33.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.20 billion to $34.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $38.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

