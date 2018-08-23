7,470 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $329,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,386.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,330. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

