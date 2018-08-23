70,100 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 703,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $84,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,825.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $253,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

