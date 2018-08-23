69,402 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,605,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 765,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 275,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 275,432 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 158,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $70.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.