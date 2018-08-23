61,144 Shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 53,426.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 375,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 210.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.74. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Laidlaw upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

