6,000 Shares in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 17.38%. equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

