58.com Inc (WUBA) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in 58.com by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

NYSE WUBA opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.92. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.03 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.21%. 58.com’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

