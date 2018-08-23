51job, Inc. (JOBS) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at $508,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $72.28 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.17.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.