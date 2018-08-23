$468.78 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $468.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.90 million to $541.40 million. RPC posted sales of $471.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. RPC has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $27.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 73.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of RPC by 101.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RPC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

