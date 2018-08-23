4,673 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 167.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68.

