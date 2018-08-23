43,300 Shares in Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,683,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Keane Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 1,633,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keane Group by 1,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after buying an additional 1,586,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keane Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 884,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

FRAC stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.29. Keane Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.88 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FRAC. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keane Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

