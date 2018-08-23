3M Co (MMM) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657,237 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 42,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MED lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.67.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

