3,938,810 Shares in Novartis AG (NVS) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,938,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Novartis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 460,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 93,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. 27,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

