$344.63 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce sales of $344.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $352.80 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $311.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

FELE opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,137,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.