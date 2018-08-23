3,014,200 Shares in AES Corp (AES) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,014,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,420,000. AES makes up 2.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of AES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of AES by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $13.98 on Thursday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

