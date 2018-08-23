$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $13.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $266.72. 307,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,011. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $159.71 and a 52 week high of $269.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

