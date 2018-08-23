25,705 Shares in Genesco Inc. (GCO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Genesco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Genesco by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

