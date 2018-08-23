$206.03 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $206.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.00 million. Masimo posted sales of $193.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $846.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $850.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $894.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $890.04 million to $904.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.64. 11,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $116.75.

In other news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,347 shares of company stock worth $12,746,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Masimo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

