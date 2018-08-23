2,005 Shares in Phillips 66 (PSX) Acquired by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,846 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 47,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.30. 18,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

