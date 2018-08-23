163,659 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,809,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,338,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $154,981,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

