1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €61.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.64 ($73.46).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at €44.80 ($50.91) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.