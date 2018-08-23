159,700 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Acquired by Yale University

Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 2.5% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yale University owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 121,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.48. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,307. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

